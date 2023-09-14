The European Central Bank (ECB) raised its key interest rate to all-time record-high level on Thursday, September 14, and signalled this will likely be its final move in a more-than year-long fight against stubbornly high inflation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The decision raises the ECB's benchmark deposit rate to 4 per cent, up drastically from minus 0.5 per cent just a little more than a year ago and the highest since the euro was established in 1999.

It marked the 10th straight increase since the central bank launched the most aggressive hiking cycle in its history in July last year after prices surged following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

MORE TO COME…