ECB leaves key rate unchanged at 4%, breaks longest streak of rate hikes in 25-year history
Amid the growing concern of recession in Europe, the European Central Bank, on Thursday, announced to keep its key interest rate unchanged at 4%. The recent rate pause broke the ECB's longest streak of interest rate hikes in its 25-year history.
