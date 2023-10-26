Amid the growing concern of recession in Europe, the European Central Bank, on Thursday, announced to keep its key interest rate unchanged at 4%. The recent rate pause broke the ECB's longest streak of interest rate hikes in its 25-year history.

While announcing the rate pause, the ECB also pointed out the latest data that continued to point to inflation slowly coming down to its 2% target. The central bank also reaffirmed that the current level of borrowing costs may just be enough to control inflation if the rate is kept unchanged for a “sufficiently long" time.

"The Governing Council’s past interest rate increases continue to be transmitted forcefully into financing conditions," said the ECB, which operates for 20 countries that use the euro. “This is increasingly dampening demand and thereby helps push down inflation."

Last month, the ECB raised its key interest rate to an all-time record-high level of 4 percent. The bank had also given a hint that its September month rate hike would likely be its final move in a more-than-year-long fight against stubbornly high inflation. ECB had fixed key interest rates to minus 0.5 percent a little more than a year ago.

The ECB had spent its last year raising borrowing costs and discontinuing stimulus measures deployed over a decade of sluggish inflation, such as massive bond purchases and cheap funding for banks. Stringent measures to curb liquidity in the economy are impacting the economy. The latest economic data reflected weak credit creation and economic activity.

The focus has been shifted from increasing key rates to sustaining them at record highs. ECB President Christine Lagarde has repeated the bank's message that rates have now “reached levels that, maintained for a sufficiently long duration, will make a substantial contribution to the timely return of inflation" to its goal of 2per percent considered best for the economy.

On Thursday, the bank also repeated that it would keep topping up the 1.7-trillion-euro ($1.79 trillion) pile of bonds bought under its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) until the end of next year.

The ECB sees PEPP as its first line of defense to cushion the economy against market turbulence. However, the stance has been challenged by a few policymakers who are demanding an early end to its last surviving bond-buying scheme.

Growing concern about weak economic growth, recession

Recent economic data signals towards growing risk of weak economic growth and recession. The impact of inflation on consumers affected Europe's economic growth in the last year. The country recorded zero economic growth in the first quarter and 0.2 percent in the second.

The biggest economy of the European Union, Germany, is expected to shrink by 0.5 percent this year, according to the IMF. Due to this, Germany's economy is becoming to become world's worst-performing major economy. Even Russia is expected to grow this year.

Surveys of purchasing managers by S and P Global indicate that economic activity fell in October. Rate hikes are a central bank's chief weapon against inflation, but they can weigh on economic growth by raising the cost of credit for consumer purchases, particularly homes, and for companies to buy new equipment and facilities.

Analysts at ABN Amro Bank foresee a 0.1 percent drop in economic output in the eurozone for the July-September quarter and minus 0.2 percent for the last three months of the year.

