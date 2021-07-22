ECB looks to keep rates low for longer

The central bank said in a statement that it won’t increase its key interest rate, currently set at minus 0.5%, until inflation moves much closer to its target of 2% and looks likely to remain at that level. “This may also imply a transitory period in which inflation is moderately above target," the bank said. The ECB had previously given a looser commitment to hold interest rates until inflation looked likely to hit its target within a few years.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}