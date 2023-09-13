ECB policy outcome tomorrow: Another rate hike could push EU into long recession, warn analysts3 min read 13 Sep 2023, 08:00 PM IST
The ECB had said that it has kept its options open on whether more increases will be needed to bring down inflation against a worsening economic backdrop. This means the central bank is prepared to raise interest rates again, in its consistent battle against global inflationary pressures.
The European Central Bank (ECB) will announce its monetary policy meeting outcome on Thursday, September 14, after lifting its interest rates by another quarter-point - to their highest level in 23 years, in its previous July meeting.
