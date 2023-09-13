The European Central Bank (ECB) will announce its monetary policy meeting outcome on Thursday, September 14, after lifting its interest rates by another quarter-point - to their highest level in 23 years, in its previous July meeting.

The ECB had said that it has kept its options open on whether more increases will be needed to bring down inflation against a worsening economic backdrop. This means the central bank is prepared to raise interest rates again, in its consistent battle against global inflationary pressures.

On July 27, the ECB increased its key interest rate - the one banks pay to park cash securely at the central bank - for the ninth consecutive time, by 25 basis points to 3.75 per cent, its highest level since 2001. However, ahead of the September meeting outcome, market analysts have warned that another rate hike by the ECB on Thursday could potentially plunge the European Union into a long recession.

Following the growth downgrades of the bloc by the EU, Nigel Green, CEO and founder of deVere Group, has warned that the 0.4 per cent contraction in Germany’s economy, coupled with the EU's downward revision of growth expectations, suggests that the trajectory might be less stable than anticipated.

“In such a precarious environment, raising interest rates would further hinder economic growth and job creation,'' warned Green.

The EU economy will expand by just 0.8 per cent this year and 1.4 per cent in 2024. The figures represent a downgrade from predictions by Brussels in May of 1 per cent growth in 2023 and 1.7 per cent next year. The financial advisory group also said that Germany is set for an extended recession in 2023 - it’s the only major European economy to witness an economic contraction this year.

“It’s reported that the ECB’s decision on whether to raise interest rates or not on Thursday is on a knife-edge. This is because the central bank is having to deal with stalling growth and persistently high inflation. But we urge the ECB to refrain from raising interest rates considering the economic context and potential consequences,'' said Green.

In the July outcome, the ECB said that borrowing costs have risen at their fastest pace ever in the bank's year-long hiking cycle to fight inflation. Inflation was "still expected to remain too high for too long.''

Overall, rates have risen by 4.25 percentage points since the ECB made its first move in July last year after Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent prices for energy and food soaring. The current 3.75 per cent level was last seen in May 2001 and equal to its previous record high.

ECB President Christine Lagarde had emphasized that the economic situation is deteriorating, and that there will be two inflation releases before its next meeting, which will also feature new forecasts for growth and inflation.



How Germany's economic struggle impacts EU

“The largest economy in Europe is already struggling. Higher borrowing costs for businesses and consumers will further stifle investment and consumption, which are essential drivers of economic recovery. With Germany’s economy facing headwinds, it is crucial to maintain affordable-as-possible financing options to support businesses and individuals alike,'' said deVere Group's Nigel Green.

“Due to its size and influence, should the economic situation in Germany get worse due to further rate rises, there’s a real risk that the wider EU could be plunged into a long recession,'' added Green.

Analysts noted that the time lag for monetary policies is incredibly lengthy. It takes around 18 months for the full effect of rate hikes to make their way into the economy – and so financial conditions will get squeezed even harder in the near term.

The ECB must also consider the economic divergence within the Eurozone. Raising interest rates could exacerbate disparities and potentially lead to further divergence among Eurozone countries, according to analysts.

It is crucial for the ECB to communicate its intentions clearly, notes the deVere CEO, to the markets and the public. Raising interest rates without adequate explanation could lead to market volatility and confusion, which are detrimental to economic stability.

“Despite the risks of steering the wider EU into a recession with another rate rise, we expect that the ECB will argue it is still too soon to pause in its battle against inflation and, therefore, will go for one final hike on Thursday,'' he concluded.