ECB’s June policy meet account shows broad consensus for 25 bps rate hike, initially call was made for 50 bps1 min read 13 Jul 2023, 07:12 PM IST
A preference was initially expressed for raising the key ECB interest rates by 50 basis points in view of the risk of high inflation becoming more persistent, the account said
An account of European Central Bank’s June policy meeting on Thursday showed that ECB officials went ahead with their expected quarter-point increase in interest rates after the possibility of a bigger move had been raised.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×