Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  ECB's June policy meet account shows broad consensus for 25 bps rate hike, initially call was made for 50 bps

1 min read 13 Jul 2023, 07:12 PM IST Livemint

A preference was initially expressed for raising the key ECB interest rates by 50 basis points in view of the risk of high inflation becoming more persistent, the account said

An account of European Central Bank’s June policy meeting on Thursday showed that ECB officials went ahead with their expected quarter-point increase in interest rates after the possibility of a bigger move had been raised.

“A very broad consensus supported the 25 basis-point rate increase," the account said. “A preference was also initially expressed for raising the key ECB interest rates by 50 basis points in view of the risk of high inflation becoming more persistent."

The ECB raised its interest rates to their highest level in 22 years at the June 14-15 meeting.

The ECB's account of that meeting showed rate increases might continue at the central bank's following gathering on September 13-14, as underlying inflation — at 5.4% — remains far above the 2% target.

“While members considered that the second consecutive decline in core inflation was a positive signal, it was widely felt that there was as yet no sufficient or convincing evidence to confirm a turning point," the account said.

ECB officials have recently struck a cautious tone, saying the next steps depend on incoming data. Vice President Luis de Guindos has said that core inflation is showing signs of softening.

"It was seen as essential to communicate that monetary policy had still more ground to cover to bring inflation back to target in a timely manner," the ECB said. "The view was held that the Governing Council could consider increasing interest rates beyond July, if necessary."

Data since that meeting showed the euro zone economy losing steam and inflation in the bloc falling for a third straight month in June.

But so-called core prices, such as those for services, have been rising stubbornly fast and aren't expected to relent soon, leaving the door open to a further rate hike by the ECB in September.

(With inputs from agencies)

