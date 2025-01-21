ECB’s Kazimir Sees Three to Four More Cuts Starting Next Week

(Bloomberg) -- A reduction in interest rates next week by the European Central Bank is all but certain and two to three more will probably follow, according to Governing Council member Peter Kazimir.

Recent data suggest quarter-point, back-to-back rate cuts should continue, Kazimir said late Monday in an interview. Heightened uncertainty, however, means the ECB must remain nimble in case things change.

“Three or four cuts in a row are feasible, but at the same time, I must say that we cannot swear to it,” the Slovak official said. As for next week, “for me personally, the deal is done.”

Advertisement

Most of Kazimir’s colleagues have sent similar signals before the ECB’s first policy meeting of 2025, with economists and traders fully aligned with such a move. But a debate about how quickly and how much further borrowing costs must fall is nonetheless heating up.

While some are concerned that a weak euro is adding to lingering inflation risks, others worry that an overly tight policy stance may take the disinflation process too far.

“What we need above all is balance between acting too cautiously and too aggressively,” Kazimir said. The ECB is on the “right track” in returning inflation to its 2% target, even though the job isn’t yet done, he said.

Advertisement

While wage growth is expected to ease further, damping price pressures in services, “we need rock-solid evidence that this channel works, and that’ll take a certain time,” he added.

Geopolitics poses additional risks, according to Kazimir, who highlighted price pressures that are likely to accompany US President Donald Trump’s economic policies, as well as disinflationary forces originating in China.

The ECB expects euro-zone inflation to reach 2% in the coming months and fluctuate around that level through at least 2027. A slight pickup in December, officials including Kazimir argue, doesn’t change that outlook — and didn’t come as a surprise.

Advertisement

“The incoming data justify a certain continuation of our path — I see no reason to pause — and I also see no reason to talk about a cut of a different size,” Kazimir said. “The current size of our cuts allows us to maintain momentum while also preserving a certain flexibility, which is needed. Especially now, when uncertainty shows no sign of abating.”

Trump has threatened to close US borders and shower the world with trade tariffs — policies that will likely boost domestic inflation and force the Federal Reserve to keep rates higher. The dollar has strengthened in anticipation of late, sparking speculation about the implications for ECB policy.

Advertisement

Kazimir said the Governing Council’s intention at the moment is to remove all shackles from the economy while stopping short of stimulating demand. That neutral level for rates is to be found “somewhere between 2% and 3% — probably closer to 2% than to 3%.”

“We are data-dependent, not Fed-dependent,” Kazimir said, repeating a frequently used mantra among ECB officials. “We’re monitoring the exchange rate because it might influence inflation via import prices, but we should avoid conclusions based on short-term developments.”

Advertisement

He said the “likely negative” economic consequences of Trump’s policies are much more concerning than their potentially inflationary impact, especially considering already “very slow potential growth.”

“The structural problems of Europe are much more important and painful,” Kazimir said. “With Trump’s economic policy, Europe’s competitiveness problems will become even bigger.”

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com