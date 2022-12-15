eClerx buyback 2022: IT major announces record date for buyback of shares2 min read . Updated: 15 Dec 2022, 02:19 PM IST
- eClerx buyback record date: IT company has fixed 27th December 2022 as record date for buyback of shares
Buyback of shares 2022: IT consulting and outsourcing multinational company eClerx Services Ltd has announced record date for buyback of shares. The board of directors of the Mumbai-based IT company has fixed 27th December 2022 as record date for buyback of shares. The IT company's board also approved share buyback price at ₹1,750 per equity share, which is more than 25 per cent of current eClerx Services share price of ₹1,380 apiece on NSE.