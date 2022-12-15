eClerx buyback 2022: IT major announces record date for buyback of shares

Informing Indian stock market exchanges about the developments in buyback of shares, eClerx Services Ltd said, "This is to inform that the Buy Back Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company at the meeting held today i.e. December 15, 2022, which commenced at 11.00 am and concluded at 12.10 PM, inter-alia, approved final Buy Back price of ₹1,750/- (Rupees One Thousand Seven Hundred and Fifty Only) per equity share (the "Buy Back Price") and the aggregate amount of Buy Back up to ₹3,000 Million (Rupees Three Thousand Million Only) (the "Buy Back Size") excluding any expenses incurred or to be incurred for the Buy Back viz. brokerage costs, fees, turnover charges, taxes such as securities transaction tax and goods and services tax (if any), tax on distributed income on Buy Back, stamp duty, advisors fees, filing fees, public announcement expenses, printing and dispatch expenses, if any, and other incidental and related expenses and charges etc."