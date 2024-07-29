Markets
‘Economic growth and corporate earnings set to drive equity returns’
Dipti Sharma 5 min read 29 Jul 2024, 06:30 AM IST
Summary
- Tax hikes on STT, capital gains and removal of indexation benefits may have soured the sentiment. However, in comparison with the higher taxation rates in other developed economies, India is still well-placed, said R Janakiraman, CIO-emerging markets equity-India, Franklin Templeton.
Earnings growth at Indian companies rebounded in FY24, after a weak show in the year before. Robust economic growth and rising corporate earnings will drive equity returns in future, said R. Janakiraman, chief investment officer–emerging markets equity-India at Franklin Templeton.
