‘Economic growth and corporate earnings set to drive equity returns’

The multicap category provides a holistic exposure to large-, mid- and small-caps at all points in time, thereby making it a well-diversified product for long-term investment. The recent rally in the SMIDs was driven by their higher exposure to cyclical sectors many of which had seen a prolonged lull period for the last few years. This implies that the catch-up was in the offing as the economic tide turned favourable. Besides, the continuing opportunities entering SMIDs in terms of disruptive business models (tech-led disruptors, sunrise sectors from themes like energy transition and Make in India) hold a significant upside potential.