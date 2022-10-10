Economic strength weakens outlook for stocks, bonds
Strong jobs report portends more steep interest-rate increases, sidelining investors and pummeling markets
Investors’ response to the newest jobs report signals more pain ahead for both stocks and bonds.
The hotter-than-expected jobs data fueled selling that knocked more than 600 points off the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Friday and drove the yield on the 10-year Treasury note, which rises when bond prices fall, back toward multiyear highs.
The data dashed hopes that some sign of economic weakness might deter the Federal Reserve from its plans to continue raising interest rates sharply. Traders ramped up futures bets that rates will stay higher for longer, while punishing tech stocks and shares of other rate-sensitive companies. Stocks that thrived during the pandemic’s stretch of historically low interest rates, such as Netflix Inc., Tesla Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. were among the S&P 500’s biggest decliners on Friday.
The report followed bullish business surveys this past week, and, on top of relatively benign corporate-profit estimates from Wall Street banks, confirmed a sense among many that the economy hasn’t cooled substantially. Meanwhile, at 8.3% year over year, inflation remains much too high for central bankers’ comfort.
As it spells more rate increases ahead, the economy’s resilience is making it harder, not easier, for many investors to feel comfortable buying stocks and bonds.
“For rates to stop rising, you have this sad notion where you’re actually rooting for a recession," said Eddy Vataru, a portfolio manager at Osterweis Capital Management.
For Osterweis and many other investment managers, it is not yet time to jump back in to buy stocks and bonds, even at prices that have already fallen considerably this year. The S&P 500 is down 24% in 2022 and ICE’s broad bond-market tracker has seen prices drop 16% year to date.
Still, Mr. Vataru’s team has been holding significant levels of cash, wary of further declines for asset prices. “We talk internally about hard landing versus soft landing, but the bottom line is that there has been no landing yet. The economy continues to be fine," Mr. Vataru said. “In the here and now, that compels the Fed to continue going full steam ahead."
Earlier this summer, many bet rising rates would break inflation in fairly short order, allowing—or even forcing—the Fed to cut rates again as soon as early 2023. Entering the home stretch of the year, however, investors are projecting that the timing of that moment has only receded.
Traders are now convinced that the Fed will raise interest rates by 0.75 percentage point for the fourth time in a row in November: Their bets give that outcome greater than four-in-five odds, according to CME Group’s tracker. That would bring the fed-funds rate to a range of 3.75% to 4%, up from a floor of 0% at the start of this year.
In early July, many were betting that interest rates wouldn’t even top 3.25% by November.
And the timing of an anticipated Fed pivot—when the central bank will change course and cut rates again—seems to many traders to be getting no nearer. That is clear from how traders have been buying and selling Treasury bonds in the past two months.
The yield on a Treasury security closely follows investors’ expectations for how the Fed will set interest rates through the date that the debt matures. Overall, bond prices have been falling across the board, pushing up yields. Starting in July, shorter-term yields climbed above those on longer-term debt. This condition, known as an inverted yield curve, is viewed as a sign of a coming recession, implying the Fed will have to cut rates in the future to cushion a shrinking economy.
Since Aug. 8, however, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note has climbed by 1.12 percentage points, to reach 3.883% at the end of Friday’s trading. The two-year yield has climbed 1.09 percentage points over that stretch to 4.306%.
Weeks later, in other words, the size of the inversion is once again close to 0.5 percentage point, neither growing nor shrinking.
“That’s the market pricing in that the Fed will not have to pivot as aggressively," said John Madziyire, head of U.S. Treasurys at Vanguard. “It’s a function of the view that there is a path where the Fed will hold rates at these levels."
Compounding the risk-averse mood on Wall Street has been turbulence in financial markets overseas. Last month, a rapid selloff in long-dated British government bonds spilled across the Atlantic. That pushed up the 10-year yield in the U.S.—helping it match the rise in short-term rates—and added to volatility, which has made it difficult for investors to feel comfortable adding exposure to bonds.
“If you’re a short term investor, more sensitive to volatility, you’re definitely not taking part in this market," Mr. Madziyire said.
Investors are awaiting this week’s update on whether the consumer-price index continued to climb in September, and how fast.
They will also get their first glimpse of third-quarter financial results from major companies, starting with some of Wall Street’s biggest banks. Over the weeks ahead, those updates will build a picture of just how nervous executives across industries have grown about the business climate.
Jim Cahn, chief investments officer at wealth-management firm Wealth Enhancement Group, has been suggesting to clients that they take advantage of high returns on cash-like short-term government debt while they ride out the volatility.
But he is also telling them not to sell off stocks, cautioning them not to try to time the market.
“People are going to need to get comfortable with the uncertainty," Mr. Cahn said.