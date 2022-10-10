Economic strength weakens outlook for stocks, bonds

The yield on a Treasury security closely follows investors’ expectations for how the Fed will set interest rates through the date that the debt matures. Overall, bond prices have been falling across the board, pushing up yields. Starting in July, shorter-term yields climbed above those on longer-term debt. This condition, known as an inverted yield curve, is viewed as a sign of a coming recession, implying the Fed will have to cut rates in the future to cushion a shrinking economy.