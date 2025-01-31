Economic Survey 2025: FY26 GDP growth seen at 6.3-6.8%; 10 key highlights

Economic Survey 2025: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey document in Parliament on Friday, January 31. According to the survey, India's FY26 GDP growth is expected in the range of 6.3-6.8 per cent amid global uncertainty. The survey expects inflation to remain under control while consumption could remain stable. It also expects rural demand to gain traction going forward.

The Economic Survey of 2024-25 has come within a short span of six months from the last one, which was presented in July 2024 after the General Election. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey document for 2023-2024 in Parliament on Monday, July 22, 2024.

Advertisement

The Economic Survey is a compilation of the Indian economy's performance, government policies, and outlook for the upcoming financial year. It is prepared by the economic division of the Department of Economic Affairs headed by the Chief Economic Advisor (CEA). V. Anantha Nageswaran is the Chief Economic Advisor to the Government of India.

Also Read | Economic Survey 2025 Preview: 7 key highlights from the previous year

Economic Survey 2025: 10 key highlights Here are the 10 key highlights of the Economic Survey 2025. Let's take a look:

1. Indian economy to remain stable The survey pointed out that despite global uncertainty, India's real GDP growth of 6.4 per cent in FY25 (as per first advance estimates of national income) remains close to the decadal average.

Advertisement

"Keeping in mind the upsides and downsides to growth, real GDP growth in FY26 is expected to be between 6.3 and 6.8 per cent. From an aggregate supply perspective, real gross value added (GVA) is also estimated to grow by 6.4 per cent FY25," the survey said.

2. All sectors contributing to growth As per the survey document, all sectors are performing well.

"The agriculture sector remains strong, consistently operating well above trend levels. The industrial sector has also found its footing above the pre-pandemic trajectory. The robust growth rate in recent years has brought the services sector to its trend levels," said the survey.

Advertisement