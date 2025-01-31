Explore
Budget, Economic Survey Highlights: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present report on Indian economy
LIVE UPDATES

Budget, Economic Survey Highlights: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present report on Indian economy

1 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2025, 10:21 AM IST
Riya R Alex

Economic Survey 2025 Live Updates: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Economic Survey on January 31, analyzing the Indian economy, government policies, and future outlook. It covers macroeconomic performance and socio-economic issues like education and poverty.

Economic Survey 2025 Highlights: The Economic Survey will tabled in the Parliament on January 31. (PTI via Sansad TV screenshot)Premium
Economic Survey 2025 Live Updates: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Economic Survey in Parliament on January 31, providing a detailed analysis of the Indian economy with a focus on certain key sectors.

What is Economic Survey?

The Economic Survey provides a summary of the performance of the Indian economy, government policies, and the outlook for the upcoming financial year. It is divided into two parts, where Part A analyses economic performance, reflecting on macroeconomic indicators and fiscal trends, while Part B addresses socio-economic issues such as education, poverty, climate change and outlook for GDP growth, inflation, and trade.

Who prepares the Economic Survey?

The Economic Survey is prepared by the economic division of the Department of Economic Affairs headed by the Chief Economic Advisor (CEA), V Anantha Nageswaran.

Who will present the Economic Survey?

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Economic Survey in the Parliament on January 31, a day before the budget speech.

For the latest updates on the Economic Survey and Budget, check here.

 

31 Jan 2025, 10:21:41 AM IST

Budget, Economic Survey Highlights: Where and how to watch Economic Survey?

Budget, Economic Survey Highlights: The Economic Survey presentation will be live streaming on Sansad TV and PIB India channels. Updates on the Economic Survey will available on Ministry of Finance Facebook page and official X handle of Finance Ministry, @FinMinIndia.

It can be downloaded from the India Budget website after the release, link.

31 Jan 2025, 10:01:49 AM IST

Economic Survey 2025 Highlights: Date and time

Economic Survey 2025 Highlights: The Parliament's Budget session will begin on January 31 and conclude on April 4. The Economic Survey is typically tabled a day before the budget speech, so it will be presented on January 31 at 12 noon.

