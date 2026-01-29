Economic Survey 2026 LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to table Economic Survey today; Growth outlook to capex- what to expect

Economic Survey 2025-26 LIVE: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey 2025–26 in Parliament today, January 29, 2026. The Economic Survey is a financial snapshot of the government’s assessment of the economy and is presented ahead of the Union Budget on February 1.

The Economic Survey is expected to be tabled in the Parliament between 11:00 AM and 12:00 PM today, Thursday. It will be followed by a media briefing by Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) V. Anantha Nageswaran. The Union Budget 2026 will be presented on Sunday, February 1.

Prepared by the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, the Economic Survey reviews how the Indian economy has performed over the past financial year and outlines the economic outlook for the coming year.

What to watch in Economic Survey

The Economic Survey usually covers the GDP growth trends, inflation and monetary policy, fiscal position, performance of the external sector (exports, imports, forex), social indicators such as employment, health, education, and other special chapters on emerging themes.

Market participants will watch out for the Survey’s commentary on global risks, fiscal consolidation, and sectoral trends as these influence equity, bond, and currency sentiment. While not policy-binding, the Survey often sets the narrative framework within which the Budget and future economic decisions are made.

Stay tuned to our Economic Survey 2025-26 Live Blog for the latest updates.