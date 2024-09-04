ECOS Mobility extends gains after a decent listing: Should you buy, sell or hold now?

ECOS Mobility debuted positively, opening at 390, up 16.77%. Despite an intraday high of 456, experts advise caution due to mixed financial performance and high IPO valuation. A stop loss around 350 is recommended for investors.

Pranati Deva
Published4 Sep 2024, 01:25 PM IST
Trade Now
ECOS Mobility extends gains after a decent listing: Should you buy, sell or hold now?
ECOS Mobility extends gains after a decent listing: Should you buy, sell or hold now?(Unsplash)

ECOS Mobility's share price made a positive debut on the bourses today. On NSE, ECOS Mobility's share price opened at 390 per share, 16.77 per cent higher than the issue price of 334. On BSE, ECOS Mobility's share price today opened at 391.30 apiece, up 17.16 per cent from the issue price.

Following a decent debut, the newly listed ECOS Mobility share price witnessed extended gains post-listing and touched an intraday high of 456, recording over a 36.5 per cent jump against the listing price. Meanwhile, its intraday low was 380.10.

Also Read | Gala Precision Engineering IPO Day 3: GMP, review, key dates. Should you buy?

According to experts, despite the positive start, investors should be cautious about ECOS Mobility due to the company's mixed financial performance, with declining profitability despite revenue growth. The IPO's higher valuation, based on the P/E ratio, likely tempered the listing gain. Additionally, as the IPO was a complete offer for sale, the company won't receive new funds to support growth. A stop loss of around 350 is advisable for those holding the stock.

Should you buy, sell, or hold post-listing?

 

Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth, Swastika Investmart said:

ECOS Mobility & Hospitality made a promising stock market debut, listing at Rs. 390 per share, a 16.77 per cent gain over its issue price of Rs. 334. This positive performance was fueled by the strong investor interest in the IPO's 64.18 times subscription and a substantial grey market premium.

While the listing was encouraging, investors should remain cautious due to the company's mixed financial performance. Despite top-line growth, profitability has declined, indicating potential challenges in managing costs and maximizing returns.

Also Read | Boss Packaging Solutions IPO allotment to be finalised. How to check status?

The IPO's valuation appeared higher, based on the P/E ratio, which might have contributed to the relatively modest listing gain compared to the pre-listing hype. Additionally, the company's status as a complete offer for sale means it won't receive any new funds from the IPO, potentially limiting its ability to accelerate growth or address challenges.

In conclusion, ECOS Mobility & Hospitality's strong listing debut is a positive sign, but the mixed financial performance and elevated valuation warrant a cautious approach. Those who want to hold it may keep a stop loss at around 350.

About the IPO

 

Ecos (India) Mobility and Hospitality Ltd launched its IPO on August 28 and closed on August 30, 2024. The share price range was set between 318 and 334 per equity share, with a face value of 2. The company secured 180.36 crore from anchor investors.

Also Read | Aeron Composite share price hits upper circuit after listing at a 20% premium

The IPO, valued at 601.20 crore, was entirely an offer for sale, comprising 1.8 crore equity shares. Promoters Rajesh and Aditya Loomba sold up to 99 lakh and 81 lakh shares, respectively. As a result, the company will not receive any proceeds from this offer, with all profits going to the selling shareholders based on the number of shares they sold.

The IPO closed with overwhelming demand, with the issue being subscribed 64.18 times. It received bids for 80.86 crore shares as against 1.26 crore on offer. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category was booked 136.85 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors portion was subscribed 71.17 times. The Retail investors' quota was bid 19.66 times.

Also Read | The IPO frenzy isn’t a sign of a robust stock market

About ECOS (India) Mobility & Hospitality Limited

Founded in February 1996, ECOS (India) Mobility & Hospitality Limited specializes in providing chauffeur-driven car rental services across India. The company primarily focuses on chauffeured car rentals (CCR) and employee transportation services (ETS), catering to corporate clients, including several Fortune 500 companies operating in the country.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:4 Sep 2024, 01:25 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsECOS Mobility extends gains after a decent listing: Should you buy, sell or hold now?

Most Active Stocks

NTPC

405.75
02:00 PM | 4 SEP 2024
-0.55 (-0.14%)

Tata Steel

151.30
02:00 PM | 4 SEP 2024
-0.8 (-0.53%)

Bharat Electronics

298.00
02:00 PM | 4 SEP 2024
0.8 (0.27%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

136.55
02:00 PM | 4 SEP 2024
-0.4 (-0.29%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Jubilant Ingrevia

731.75
01:54 PM | 4 SEP 2024
57.85 (8.58%)

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

4,728.35
01:54 PM | 4 SEP 2024
272.85 (6.12%)

PNB Housing Finance

1,060.00
01:54 PM | 4 SEP 2024
57.1 (5.69%)

Indigo Paints

1,529.35
01:54 PM | 4 SEP 2024
79.1 (5.45%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,639.00626.00
    Chennai
    73,210.00-160.00
    Delhi
    72,638.00-661.00
    Kolkata
    73,782.001,198.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.86/L0.11
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue