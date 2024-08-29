ECOS Mobility IPO subscribed 9.6 times on day 2; check subscription status, GMP and other details

The Ecos Mobility IPO was subscribed over 9.63 times on August 29. The IPO received 12,13,96,836 share applications against offered 1,26,00,000 shares.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published29 Aug 2024, 07:52 PM IST
Trade Now
ECOS Mobility IPO: The public issue was subscribed over 9.63 times on August 29.
ECOS Mobility IPO: The public issue was subscribed over 9.63 times on August 29.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Ecos (India) Mobility and Hospitality Ltd launched on the Indian primary market on Wednesday, August 28. The offering will be available until August 30, 2024.

The IPO was subscribed over 9.63 times on the second day of bidding, August 29.

Also Read | ECOS Mobility IPO Day 2: GMP, subscription status, review. Apply or not?

Qualified institutional investors have been allocated 50 per cent of the issue size, retail investors have received 35 per cent, and non-institutional investors have been given the remaining 15 per cent.

Ecos Mobility IPO subscription status

The Ecos Mobility IPO was subscribed over 9.63 times on August 29. The IPO received 12,13,96,836 share applications against offered 1,26,00,000 shares.

The non-institutional investors (NIIs) category stole the show by subscribing over 23.52 times. Meanwhile, retail and QIB portions were subscribed over 9.13 times and 0.10 times.

Ecos Mobility IPO details

The public issue consists solely of an offer to sell 18,000,000 equity shares. Rajesh and Aditya Loomba, who are part of the promoter group, will sell up to 9,900,000 and 8,100,000 equity shares, respectively.

The price range for the IPO has been set between 318 and 334 per equity share, with a face value of 2. The company has raised 180.36 crore from anchor investors. Interested investors can place bids for at least 44 equity shares, and in increments of 44 shares thereafter.

Also Read | ECOS (India) Mobility & Hospitality IPO: Key risks to know before subscribing

According to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), the company will not directly receive any funds from this offer, as it is an offer for sale. The proceeds will go entirely to the selling shareholders, in proportion to the shares they sell.

The book running lead managers for the ECO Mobility IPO are Equirus Capital Private Limited and Iifl Securities Ltd, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the issue's registrar.

Ecos Mobility GMP today

The grey market premium for the ECOS Mobility IPO is + 160, suggesting that the share price was trading at this premium in the grey market, according to market observers.

Taking into account the upper limit of the IPO price band and the current grey market premium, the anticipated listing price for ECOS Mobility shares is estimated to be 494 each, which is 47.9% higher than the IPO price of 334.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
$50 B

1 of 7Read Full Story
14.6%

2 of 7Read Full Story
₹931.75 Cr

3 of 7Read Full Story
334

4 of 7Read Full Story
₹8,000 Cr

5 of 7Read Full Story
140

6 of 7Read Full Story
$1T

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:29 Aug 2024, 07:52 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsECOS Mobility IPO subscribed 9.6 times on day 2; check subscription status, GMP and other details

Most Active Stocks

Interglobe Aviation

4,758.95
03:43 PM | 29 AUG 2024
-100.25 (-2.06%)

Tata Steel

153.00
03:58 PM | 29 AUG 2024
-0.7 (-0.46%)

Indian Oil Corporation

176.75
03:58 PM | 29 AUG 2024
3 (1.73%)

Bharat Electronics

296.05
03:57 PM | 29 AUG 2024
-3.9 (-1.3%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

TV18 Broadcast

51.61
03:58 PM | 29 AUG 2024
3.67 (7.66%)

Gujarat State Petronet

419.10
03:41 PM | 29 AUG 2024
23.5 (5.94%)

Whirlpool Of India

2,190.40
03:50 PM | 29 AUG 2024
119.95 (5.79%)

Concord Biotech

1,704.10
03:46 PM | 29 AUG 2024
90.45 (5.61%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,985.00285.00
    Chennai
    73,125.00-503.00
    Delhi
    73,340.0071.00
    Kolkata
    72,838.00-144.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue