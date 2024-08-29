ECOS Mobility IPO subscribed 9.6 times on day 2; check subscription status, GMP and other details

The initial public offering (IPO) of Ecos (India) Mobility and Hospitality Ltd launched on the Indian primary market on Wednesday, August 28. The offering will be available until August 30, 2024.

The IPO was subscribed over 9.63 times on the second day of bidding, August 29.

Qualified institutional investors have been allocated 50 per cent of the issue size, retail investors have received 35 per cent, and non-institutional investors have been given the remaining 15 per cent.

Ecos Mobility IPO subscription status The Ecos Mobility IPO was subscribed over 9.63 times on August 29. The IPO received 12,13,96,836 share applications against offered 1,26,00,000 shares.

The non-institutional investors (NIIs) category stole the show by subscribing over 23.52 times. Meanwhile, retail and QIB portions were subscribed over 9.13 times and 0.10 times.

Ecos Mobility IPO details The public issue consists solely of an offer to sell 18,000,000 equity shares. Rajesh and Aditya Loomba, who are part of the promoter group, will sell up to 9,900,000 and 8,100,000 equity shares, respectively.

The price range for the IPO has been set between ₹318 and ₹334 per equity share, with a face value of ₹2. The company has raised ₹180.36 crore from anchor investors. Interested investors can place bids for at least 44 equity shares, and in increments of 44 shares thereafter.

According to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), the company will not directly receive any funds from this offer, as it is an offer for sale. The proceeds will go entirely to the selling shareholders, in proportion to the shares they sell.

The book running lead managers for the ECO Mobility IPO are Equirus Capital Private Limited and Iifl Securities Ltd, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the issue's registrar.

Ecos Mobility GMP today The grey market premium for the ECOS Mobility IPO is + ₹160, suggesting that the share price was trading at this premium in the grey market, according to market observers.

Taking into account the upper limit of the IPO price band and the current grey market premium, the anticipated listing price for ECOS Mobility shares is estimated to be ₹494 each, which is 47.9% higher than the IPO price of ₹334.