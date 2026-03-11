Mumbai: India’s lightly regulated market for pre-IPO shares is back in focus after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched a probe into the alleged sale of unlisted National Stock Exchange shares, a case that is renewing calls for tighter oversight of the fast-growing segment.
NSE unlisted share probe puts spotlight on risky grey market
SummaryThe ED’s probe into fake NSE share sales has exposed structural gaps in India’s fast-growing ₹5 trillion unlisted market. Experts say clearer regulations could improve investor protection and bring greater institutional participation.
