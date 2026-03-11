NSE unlisted share probe puts spotlight on risky grey market

Atum Capital, however, denied any role in the alleged fraud, saying it was itself a victim. “Our role in the transaction was as a buyer…based on a seller’s commitment to deliver them. The shares were to be supplied by a third-party entity that ultimately failed to honour its commitment,” Satish Kumar, director of Atum Capital said in an email response to Mint's query. “A formal complaint has already been filed, and an FIR has been registered with the Economic Offences Wing against the concerned seller.”