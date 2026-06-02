ED searches against Vedanta Group in FEMA case

The Enforcement Directorate has initiated a foreign exchange "violation" investigation against global mining conglomerate Vedanta Group and conducted searches at its premises, officials said on Tuesday.

It is understood that the raids were launched against the business house, promoted by billionaire Anil Agarwal, on Monday.

Premises located in Delhi and Rajasthan, apart from some other locations, have been covered, officials said.

The investigation is being conducted under the civil provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), they said.

Vedanta says extending “full cooperation” A Vedanta spokesperson confirmed the ED action and said the company was "extending full cooperation to the authorities and is providing all information sought."

"The company remains committed to compliance with all applicable laws and regulations.

"As the matter is currently under regulatory process, we are unable to comment further at this stage," the spokesperson said.

Vedanta Ltd is a leading global producer of metals, critical minerals and technology.