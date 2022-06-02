According to the research report, in the 15 years, central banks kept interest rates lower to support growth amidst multiple crisis starting from sub-prime to the most recent Covid-19. However, one of the aftermaths of easy liquidity is that it fuels inflation, which the world is already witnessing since the start of this year. Moreover, Covid 19 and Russia-Ukraine war has further exacerbated and elongated global supply chain disruptions which have spooked inflation levels globally.