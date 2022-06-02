This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
On an expected line, the conundrum of soaring inflation, rising commodity prices, and monetary policy tightening have kept volatility intact in the equities market since May with the Sensex and Nifty 50 correcting significantly. However, historical data has shown that markets have made strong gains after the volatility phase recedes in a rising interest rate environment. Private banks, auto, and pharma sectors have given better returns during inflation above 6%.
In its research note, Edelweiss Mutual Funds explains that higher inflation brings with it rising interest rates which in turn impacts multiple sectors and their growth prospect. With higher commodity prices, businesses grapple with high input costs, resulting in passing on higher prices to consumers. Higher prices in turn impact demand.
It added that the conundrum of rising commodity prices, rising inflation, and thereby tight monetary policy may keep volatility intact in equities for some time.
According to the research report, in the 15 years, central banks kept interest rates lower to support growth amidst multiple crisis starting from sub-prime to the most recent Covid-19. However, one of the aftermaths of easy liquidity is that it fuels inflation, which the world is already witnessing since the start of this year. Moreover, Covid 19 and Russia-Ukraine war has further exacerbated and elongated global supply chain disruptions which have spooked inflation levels globally.
However, the research note also pointed out that the historical evidence suggests that equities have done well after the initial phase of volatility recedes in a rising interest rates environment. In fact, equities delivered one of the best returns during the 2004 to 2008 period when interest rates and inflation kept rising.
Data gathered by Edelweiss Mutual Funds reveals that during the interest rate hike from September 2004 till October 2008 policy, Nifty's absolute return was 113.9%. In this period, the hike in the policy repo rate was about 300 basis points or 3%.
Markets have performed strongly during the repo rate easing period as well. From October 2008 to March 2010, the repo rate was eased by 425 points or 4.25% - and in this period Nifty jumped by at least 39.4%.
Nifty has jumped by 14.1% in the repo rate hike scenario (375 basis points) from March 2010 to March 2012 period, while the benchmark advanced 43.1% during the policy rate hike (75 basis points) scenario from September 2013 to before January 2015 policy. However, the index merely gained by 4.5% in the rate hike of 50 basis points case from June 2018 to before February 2019 policy.
The policy repo rate was eased after March 2012 - September 2013 period by 125 basis points, where Nifty gained 14.8%, while the surge was 31.3% in the benchmark from January 2015 to before June 2018 policy where the repo rate was eased by 200 basis points.
In the last 15 years, the highest jump in Nifty was 66.7% when repo rates were eased by 250 basis points from February 2019 policy till April 2022.
On May 26 this year, RBI surprised the market by hiking the policy repo rate by 40 basis points. Since then, the Nifty 50 has tumbled by 8.8% up till now.
However, Edelweiss AMC note said that this conundrum of high inflation and rising interest rates may impact the earnings of businesses in each sector differently.
According to the AMC's data, in the last 10 years, Auto (3.37%), Pharma (3.18%), and Private Banks (3.05%) have performed well during high inflation regimes while businesses that have their demand and input costs sensitive to inflation and rising rates have done poorly.
Overall, Nifty Bank surged 2.72% during inflation above 6% scenario, while Nifty 50 climbed 2.26%.
"During such periods, sectoral winners change dramatically, and it is important to keep portfolios well aligned to reality. Hence, it is crucial to position sectoral and stock allocation well during such periods when market returns may not come from the broader group, but select businesses and sectors," Edelweiss AMC said.
Thereby, Edelweiss AMC is broadly positive on the below sectors amidst high inflation and rising interest rates.
Consumers:
Consumer companies that have pricing power continue to do well during high inflation interest rate regimes due to their essential nature in day-to-day consumption. They tend to hold their demand and margins during high inflationary regimes as demand for such goods generally tends to be inelastic to inflationary pressures. Within this space, Edelweiss is selectively positive on businesses that have pricing power and have better brand acceptance.
Edelweiss is positive on Crompton Greaves, Trent, Greenpanel Industries and The Phoenix Mills.
2. Industrials:
When interest rates rise the economy is usually on a stronger footing to withhold this regime change and hence, industrial activity tends to remain strong and resilient. Industrial manufacturing businesses are mostly benefitting from high commodity prices since they can pass on the higher cost without impacting demand to a large extent.
In its note, the AMC said, "We have actively taken exposure to such industrial manufacturers who have pricing power and demand is picking up for their products. These are businesses which have done well in the last couple of rising interest rate cycles."
Edelweiss is positive on ABB India and Cummins India.
3. Lending financials:
The financial sector has historically been among the most sensitive to changes in interest rates. With profit margins that expand as rates climb, entities like private banks and lending financials benefit from higher interest rates.
Edelweiss in its note said, "We have active exposures in such lending financials across our portfolio, mainly select private-sector lenders and some dominant lending franchises that are expected to do well in this cycle."
ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Cholamandalam Investment Fin, State Bank of India, and Can Fin Homes are stocks well-poised ahead, as per Edelweiss.