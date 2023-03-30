Edelweiss Financial Services declares dividend, scrip trading at a dividend yield of 2.80%

“The Board of Directors of the Company (the Board), at its meeting held today has inter alia approved the:- i) declaration of interim dividend of Re. 0.25 per share on the equity share of the face value of Re. 1 each for the financial year ending March 31, 2023. ii) Further, in accordance with the provisions of Regulation 42 of the Listing Regulations, the Board has fixed April 13, 2023 as the "Record Date" for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of interim dividend. The interim dividend will be paid within the stipulated timelines as prescribed under law; and iii) raising of funds by way of public issue of Non-convertible Debentures for an amount not exceeding Rs. 1,500 crores, in one or more tranches," said Edelweiss Financial Services in a stock exchange filing.