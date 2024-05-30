Edelweiss Financial share price cracks 17% after RBI action on ECL, EARCL
Edelweiss Financial share price: As of the May 29 close, Edelweiss Financial Services shares had increased over 12 per cent in the last year. The stock hit its 52-week high of ₹87.80 on the BSE on December 20, 2023. It hit its 52-week low of ₹37.43 on June 2 last year.
Edelweiss Financial share price: Edelweiss Financial Services share price cracked as much as 17 per cent in opening trade on BSE on Thursday, May 30, after the Reserve Bank of India imposed business restrictions on two Edelweiss group entities. Edelweiss Financial share price opened 17 per cent lower at ₹64 against its previous close of ₹77.45. The stock, however, pared some losses and traded 12.20 per cent down at ₹68 apiece around 9:30 am. Equity benchmark Sensex was 0.25 per cent down at 74,320 at that time.
