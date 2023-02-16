Yes Bank shares: Edelweiss Mutual Fund raises stake in Jan 2023. Should you buy?
- Edelweiss Mutual Fund bought more Yes Bank shares in January 2023
Yes Bank shares have been under sell off pressure after climbing to 52-week high of ₹24.75 apiece on NSE in December 2022. In near two months after ascending to 52-week high, Yes Bank share price has retraced to the tune of 35 per cent as Yes Bank share price today is around ₹16.35 per share levels on NSE. However, Edelweiss Mutual Fund seems unmoved by this dip in Yes Bank stocks.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×