Yes Bank shares: Edelweiss Mutual Fund raises stake in Jan 2023. Should you buy?

On Yes Bank share price outlook, Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher said, "Yes Bank stock has witnessed a decent erosion from the peak level of ₹24.75 and has arrived near the significant 200DMA level of ₹16 with the intensity of selling pressure diminishing. Also the stock has retraced 61.80 per cent with indication of good support zone visible near the ₹16 zone. The RSI indicator has flattened out after the slide anticipating for a trend reversal in the coming days. A decisive move past the ₹17.50 levels would further improve the bias and trend, from where we can expect for further pullback."