Eicher Motors declares ‘Record Date’ for ₹70/share dividend issue. Details here

Eicher Motors' board of directors announced that the automaker has fixed its ‘Record Date’ for its fourth quarter dividend issue on Friday, 1 August 2025, according to an exchange filing on Monday, 7 July 2025.

This will mark the final dividend payment of the 2024-25 fiscal year and will be subject to the approval of shareholders at the company's upcoming annual general meeting (AGM). The company will hold its AGM on Thursday, 21 August 2025.

“The company has fixed Friday, 1 August 2025 as the Record Date for determining the eligibility of the shareholders for payment of dividend for the financial year 2024-25, subject to approval of dividend by the members at the aforesaid Annual General Meeting (AGM),” the company informed BSE in an exchangefiling.

Eicher Motors Dividend According to Mint's earlier report, Eicher Motors declared a ₹70 per share dividend with a face value of Re 1 apiece, along with its January to March quarter results in May 2025.

This means that every eligible shareholder will receive a dividend payment of ₹70 for every share they own in the publicly listed company. The investors who are buying into the stock now will likely become eligible for the dividend issue up to the day before the scheduled ‘Record Date’ specified by the firm.

“The Board of Directors recommended a final dividend of Rs. 70/- per equity share of face value of Re. 1 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 43rd Annual General Meeting. The dividend shall be paid/dispatched within 30 days from the date of shareholders’ approval,” the company said in its Q4 results announcement on 14 May 2025.

Eicher Motors Share Price Eicher Motors shares closed 0.81% higher at ₹5,672.25 after Monday's stock market session, compared to ₹5,626.80 at the previous stock market close. The company announced the record date update after market operating hours on 7 July 2025.

Shares of the Indian automaker have given stock market investors more than 192% returns on their investment in the last five market sessions and 19.64% gains in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the shares have gained 16.43% in 2025 and are trading 5.51% higher in the last one-month period on the Indian stock market.

Eicher Motor shares hit their 52-week high level at ₹5,907.85 on 22 April 2025, while the 52-week low level was at ₹4,500 on 8 October 2024, according to the BSE data. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) was over ₹1.55 lakh crore as of the stock market close on Monday 7 July 2025.

