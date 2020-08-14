Eicher Motors falls 5% on weak June quarter performance

Analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services said "Expect 2Wheeler volume recovery ahead, supported by a healthy order-book, new products and focus on network expansion. We expect a volume cumulative annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10% over FY2020-2023E. The market share in domestic 2Wheelers is likely to improve from 3.8% in FY2020 to 4.4% in FY2023E and estimate revenue/earnings CAGR of 14%/17% over FY2020-2023, with 25 times price earnings for motorcycle business."