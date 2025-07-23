Eicher Motors Q1 Results: Royal Enfield manufacturer to announce June quarter results on THIS date

Eicher Motors">Eicher Motors, a global leader in the middleweight motorcycle segment, is expected to announce its financial performance for the June quarter on Thursday, July 31, 2025, as the company informed investors through a regulatory filing today.

"The board of directors of the company will meet on Thursday, July 31, 2025, inter alia, to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the first quarter ended June 30, 2025," the company said.

Analysts expect soft performance in the June quarter Domestic brokerage firm Axis Securities expects the company's standalone revenue to increase by 16.4% YoY (but down 3.6% QoQ) to ₹4,925 crore. It projects EBITDA to drop on both a QoQ and YoY basis to ₹1,162 crore, with margins contracting by 425 basis points YoY and 109 basis points QoQ to 23.6%.

The brokerage notes that higher marketing expenses and new product launch costs are being partly offset by operating leverage benefits. It also expects the company to report a profit after tax of ₹1,042 crore, a 4.2% YoY and 7.4% QoQ drop.

While HDFC Securities estimates the company’s revenue would be at ₹4,812 crore, a 13.7% YoY jump but a 5.8% QoQ drop, it also expects EBITDA margin to drop by 224 basis points YoY and 73 basis points to 24% on the back of higher RM cost, negative operating leverage, and expectations of continuing higher branding and marketing spending.

The brokerage estimates realisation to remain flattish QoQ, as the price hike was taken late into the quarter. While a better export mix and higher cc bikes are expected, this is likely to be negated by a higher mix of Hunter 350, it noted.

On the bottom line, the brokerage expects the company to report a net profit at ₹1,022 crore, a marginal 0.4% YoY jump, but expects it to drop by 9.2% on a QoQ basis.

InCred Equities projects the company to report higher revenue of ₹5,086 crore, a 15.8% YoY jump but a 3% QoQ drop. It expects EBITDA to be at ₹1,236 crore and projects net profit at ₹1,211 crore, an 18.61% YoY rise but an 11.1% contraction compared to the preceding March quarter.

On the volume front, the brokerage estimates Q1 volumes to come in at 2.87 lakh units, 16.9% higher than the same quarter of last fiscal.

