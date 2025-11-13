Eicher Motors Q2 Results: Net profit rises 24% to ₹1,369 crore; revenue jumps 45% YoY — Details here

Eicher Motors Q2 Results: Indian automotive giant, Eicher Motors, announced its July to September quarter results for the financial year 2025-26 on Thursday, 13 November 2025. The company recorded a 24% rise in its net profit to ₹1,369 crore in the second quarter, compared year-on-year (YoY) with ₹1,100 crore in the same period of the previous financial year.

According to the consolidated financial statements, the company's revenues from core operations rose 45% to ₹6,071 crore in the July-September quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal year, compared to ₹4,186 crore in the same period a year ago.

Eicher Motors business performance Eicher Motors, in its quarterly investor presentation, disclosed that the second quarter volumes for the commercial vehicle segment (Volco-Eicher Commercial Vehicles) witnessed a 5.4% YoY rise to 21,901 units.

Eicher Motors also owns the two-wheeler automotive giant Royal Enfield, which recorded a 45% rise in its July-September quarter sales at 3,27,067 units, according to the official release.

Eicher Motors Q2 financial performance snapshot.

Also Read | Eicher Motors' pursuit of growth will come at a cost

As per the latest data release by the company, Royal Enfield's market share for motorcycles above the engine capacity of 125cc stands at 32.2% as of the first half of the financial year ending 2025-26.

While the company's overall market share in two-wheelers in India stands at 8.3%, as of the same period, according to the investor presentation data.

Eicher Motors share price trend Eicher Motors shares closed 0.70% lower at ₹6,830.80 after Thursday's stock market session, compared to ₹6,878.65 at the previous market close. The company announced its second-quarter results moments before the stock market closed on 13 November 2025.

Also Read | RBI rate cut hopes rise as retail inflation hits record low

Eicher Motors' share price has given stock market investors more than 162% returns on their investment over the last five years and over 48% returns in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the company's shares have risen 39.12% in 2025, but have lost 1.67% in the last one-month period. Eicher Motors' stock is trading 0.96% higher in the last five market sessions on the Indian stock market.

Eicher Motors' shares hit their 52-week high level at ₹7,123.65 on 23 September 2025, while the 52-week low level stood at ₹4,538 on 13 November 2024, according to the data collected from the BSE website. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at more than ₹1.87 trillion as of the stock market close on Thursday, 13 November 2025.

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee