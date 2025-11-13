Eicher Motors Q2 Results: Net profit rises 24% to ₹1,369 crore; revenue jumps 45% YoY — Details here

Eicher Motors Q2 Results: Indian automotive giant, Eicher Motors, announced its July to September quarter results for the financial year 2025-26 on Thursday, 13 November 2025. The company recorded a 24% rise in its net profit to ₹1,369 crore in the second quarter, compared year-on-year (YoY) with ₹1,100 crore in the same period of the previous financial year.

According to the consolidated financial statements, the company's revenues from core operations rose 45% to ₹6,071 crore in the July-September quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal year, compared to ₹4,186 crore in the same period a year ago.

Eicher Motors business performance Eicher Motors, in its quarterly investor presentation, disclosed that the second quarter volumes for the commercial vehicle segment (Volco-Eicher Commercial Vehicles) witnessed a 5.4% YoY rise to 21,901 units.

Eicher Motors also owns the two-wheeler automotive giant Royal Enfield, which recorded a 45% rise in its July-September quarter sales at 3,27,067 units, according to the official release.

Eicher Motors Q2 financial performance snapshot.

As per the latest data release by the company, Royal Enfield's market share for motorcycles above the engine capacity of 125cc stands at 32.2% as of the first half of the financial year ending 2025-26.

While the company's overall market share in two-wheelers in India stands at 8.3%, as of the same period, according to the investor presentation data.

Eicher Motors share price trend Eicher Motors shares closed 0.70% lower at ₹6,830.80 after Thursday's stock market session, compared to ₹6,878.65 at the previous market close. The company announced its second-quarter results moments before the stock market closed on 13 November 2025.

Eicher Motors' share price has given stock market investors more than 162% returns on their investment over the last five years and over 48% returns in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the company's shares have risen 39.12% in 2025, but have lost 1.67% in the last one-month period. Eicher Motors' stock is trading 0.96% higher in the last five market sessions on the Indian stock market.

Eicher Motors' shares hit their 52-week high level at ₹7,123.65 on 23 September 2025, while the 52-week low level stood at ₹4,538 on 13 November 2024, according to the data collected from the BSE website. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at more than ₹1.87 trillion as of the stock market close on Thursday, 13 November 2025.

