Eicher Motors Q2 Results: Net profit rises 8.27% YoY to ₹1,100 crore

Eicher Motors Q2 Results: Eicher Motors on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit (attributable to owners of the firm) of ₹1,100.33 crore for the quarter ended September, 2024 (Q2FY25), which was up by 8.27% over ₹1,016.25 crore reported by the company in the year-ago period (Q2FY24). Sequentially, the consolidated net profit was marginally down from ₹1.101.46 crore. On Wednesday, Eicher Motors share price ended 3.15% lower at ₹4,589.10 apiece on BSE.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}