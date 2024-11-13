Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Eicher Motors Q2 Results: Net profit rises 8.27% YoY to ₹1,100 crore

Eicher Motors Q2 Results: Net profit rises 8.27% YoY to ₹1,100 crore

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Eicher Motors Q2 Results: Eicher Motors on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit (attributable to owners of the firm) of 1,100.33 crore for the quarter ended September, 2024 (Q2FY25), which was up by 8.27% over 1,016.25 crore reported by the company in the year-ago period (Q2FY24). Sequentially, the consolidated net profit was marginally down from 1.101.46 crore. On Wednesday, Eicher Motors share price ended 3.15% lower at 4,589.10 apiece on BSE.

(more to come)

