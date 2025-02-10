Eicher Motors Q3 Results: Eicher Motors Limited announced its October to December quarter results on Monday, February 10. The company recorded an 18 per cent rise in net profit to ₹1,170 crore for the third quarter, compared to ₹995.97 crore in the same quarter the previous financial year.
Eicher Motors Ltd shares closed 1.16 per cent lower at ₹5,310.70 after Monday's trading session, compared to ₹5,372.80 at the previous market close. The company announced its results after the market operating hours on February 10.
(…more to come…)
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.