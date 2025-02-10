Mint Market

Eicher Motors Q3 Results: Net profit jumps 18% YoY to ₹1,170 crore, revenue rises 19%

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published10 Feb 2025, 05:32 PM IST
Eicher Motors announced its third-quarter results on Monday, February 10.(Reuters)

Eicher Motors Q3 Results: Eicher Motors Limited announced its October to December quarter results on Monday, February 10. The company recorded an 18 per cent rise in net profit to 1,170 crore for the third quarter, compared to 995.97 crore in the same quarter the previous financial year. 

Eicher Motors Share Price

Eicher Motors Ltd shares closed 1.16 per cent lower at 5,310.70 after Monday's trading session, compared to 5,372.80 at the previous market close. The company announced its results after the market operating hours on February 10. 

(…more to come…) 

First Published:10 Feb 2025, 05:32 PM IST
