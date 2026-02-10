Eicher Motors Q3 results: Profit beats estimates, rises 21.5% YoY to ₹1,420 crore; revenue up 23%

Eicher Motors Q3FY26 results today: Eicher Motors, a global leader in the middleweight motorcycle segment, released its December quarter performance today, February 10, after market hours, reporting a 21.5% year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to ₹1,420.61 crore, beating analysts’ consensus estimate of ₹1,380 crore, driven by higher volumes.

In the same period last year, the company had posted a net profit of ₹1,170 crore, while it reported ₹1,369 crore in the September quarter.

On the top line, the consolidated revenue from operations during the reporting quarter rose to ₹6,000 crore, marking a 23% increase from ₹4,888 crore recorded in Q3FY25.

In terms of operating performance, the EBITDA grew by 30% YoY to its highest-ever at ₹1,557 crore, with margins coming at 26%, as per the earnings' report.

Royal Enfield recorded quarterly sales of 325,773 motorcycles, up 21% from 269,039 motorcycles sold during Q3 FY 2024-25, while VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) recorded sales of 26,086 vehicles in the third quarter, up from 21,010 vehicles in the previous year.

Speaking on Royal Enfield’s performance, B. Govindarajan, Managing Director of Eicher Motors Ltd. and Chief Executive Officer of Royal Enfield, said, “This quarter continues the steady momentum that we have built over the previous six quarters and disciplined execution across Eicher Motors, with encouraging performance from both Royal Enfield and VECV."

Capacity expansion to support strong Royal Enfield demand The Royal Enfield maker has received approval from its board for a capacity expansion, which will be undertaken through a brownfield expansion at its Cheyyar manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu. The expansion will increase the company’s annual motorcycle production capacity to up to 20 lakh units from the existing 14.6 lakh units.

The company plans to invest an estimated ₹958 crore for the brownfield expansion, which will be funded through internal accruals, it said.

According to the company, the capacity ramp-up will be carried out in a phased manner starting from Q1 FY2026-27 and is expected to be completed by FY2027-28. The company added that its existing manufacturing capacity is currently close to full utilisation.

Speaking about the capacity expansion, Govindarajan added, “This investment will augment our annual production capacity and allow us to meet the expanding existing and projected future demand. By scaling our existing Cheyyar plant, we are ensuring a faster capacity ramp-up and cost-efficient operations. This project is aligned with our consistent growth focus and underscores our commitment to the evolving needs of our global community.”