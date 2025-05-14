Eicher Motors Q4 Results: Profit beats estimates with 27% jump to ₹1,362 crore, revenue rises 23%

Eicher Motors Q4FY25 results today: Eicher Motors, a global leader in the middleweight motorcycle segment, released its March quarter performance on Wednesday, May 14, reporting a 27.3% YoY jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹1,362 crore, beating the analysts' estimate of ₹1,128 crore, driven by higher volumes and better realizations due to an improved mix of exports and bikes above 350cc.
The company reported its highest-ever quarterly sales with 2,80,801 motorcycles, a 23.2% growth over Q4 FY24, which was in line with the estimate of 2,82,823 units. Its revenue from operations rose to ₹5,241 crore, marking a 23.1% increase from ₹4,256 crore posted in Q4FY24
On the operating front, the company reported an EBITDA of ₹1,258 crore, reflecting an 11.4% year-on-year increase, while EBITDA margins stood at 24% during the reporting quarter, down from 26.5% a year ago, also lower than the analysts' estimate of 25.8%.
While revenue came in above analysts' estimate of ₹5,185 crore, EBITDA missed expectations, which were pegged at ₹1,338 crore.
Royal Enfield achieved a major milestone in FY25, crossing 1 million in annual sales for the first time. Total volumes stood at 1,002,893 units, marking a 10.0% year-on-year increase. Domestic sales rose 8.1% to 902,757 units, while international volumes grew 29.7%, with 100,136 motorcycles exported. During the year, Royal Enfield launched six major motorcycles, as per the company's regulatory filing.
This record annual sales performance translated into the company’s best-ever financial results. Revenue from operations rose to ₹18,870 crore in FY25, up 14.1% YoY, while EBITDA stood at ₹4,712 crore, reflecting an 8.9% increase. Profit after tax came in at ₹4,734 crore, up 18.3% YoY.
The company board also announced a dividend of ₹70 per share for FY25. "The Board of Directors recommended a final dividend of Rs. 70/- per equity share of face value of Re. 1 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 43rd Annual General Meeting. The dividend shall be paid/dispatched within 30 days from the date of shareholders’ approval," the company said in its Q4 earnings filing.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.