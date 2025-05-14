Eicher Motors Q4 Results: Profit beats estimates with 27% jump to ₹1,362 crore, revenue rises 23%

Eicher Motors Q4FY25 results today: Eicher Motors, a global leader in the middleweight motorcycle segment, released its March quarter performance on Wednesday, May 14, reporting a 27.3% YoY jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹1,362 crore, beating the analysts' estimate of ₹1,128 crore, driven by higher volumes and better realizations due to an improved mix of exports and bikes above 350cc.

The company reported its highest-ever quarterly sales with 2,80,801 motorcycles, a 23.2% growth over Q4 FY24, which was in line with the estimate of 2,82,823 units. Its revenue from operations rose to ₹5,241 crore, marking a 23.1% increase from ₹4,256 crore posted in Q4FY24

On the operating front, the company reported an EBITDA of ₹1,258 crore, reflecting an 11.4% year-on-year increase, while EBITDA margins stood at 24% during the reporting quarter, down from 26.5% a year ago, also lower than the analysts' estimate of 25.8%.

While revenue came in above analysts' estimate of ₹5,185 crore, EBITDA missed expectations, which were pegged at ₹1,338 crore.

Royal Enfield crosses 1 million annual sales for first time Royal Enfield achieved a major milestone in FY25, crossing 1 million in annual sales for the first time. Total volumes stood at 1,002,893 units, marking a 10.0% year-on-year increase. Domestic sales rose 8.1% to 902,757 units, while international volumes grew 29.7%, with 100,136 motorcycles exported. During the year, Royal Enfield launched six major motorcycles, as per the company's regulatory filing.

This record annual sales performance translated into the company’s best-ever financial results. Revenue from operations rose to ₹18,870 crore in FY25, up 14.1% YoY, while EBITDA stood at ₹4,712 crore, reflecting an 8.9% increase. Profit after tax came in at ₹4,734 crore, up 18.3% YoY.

Dividend Declared The company board also announced a dividend of ₹70 per share for FY25. "The Board of Directors recommended a final dividend of Rs. 70/- per equity share of face value of Re. 1 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 43rd Annual General Meeting. The dividend shall be paid/dispatched within 30 days from the date of shareholders’ approval," the company said in its Q4 earnings filing.