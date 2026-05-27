Eicher Motors rally: is there more fuel left?

The share price of Eicher Motors, a blue-chip auto stock and EV player, surged more than 5% in intraday trading on 25 May 2026.
The stock has remained in focus following its quarterly results and management commentary after the Q4 FY26 earnings announcement.
The question now is: can the rally sustain?
Before examining the factors that could determine the stock’s direction, here’s a quick look at the company.
About Eicher Motors
Eicher Motors is one of India’s leading premium automobile companies and the parent of Royal Enfield.
The company’s biggest strength lies in the strong brand loyalty Royal Enfield enjoys in the mid-size motorcycle segment (250cc–750cc).
Models such as the Classic 350, Hunter 350 and Himalayan have helped Eicher dominate India’s premium motorcycle category while steadily expanding exports globally.