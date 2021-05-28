Eicher Motors sails through Q4, but beware of some near-term speed bumps

"RE demand is expected to recover post the lockdown – on the back of new launches and ongoing expansion in the international markets. After witnessing severe headwinds over the last 18 months, we expect volumes to grow hereafter, " analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd said in a report on 27 May. The report further added that VECV would see cyclical recovery in volumes and profits, in turn driving a consolidated profit after CAGR to 54%. CAGR is short for compounded annual growth rate.