Eicher Motors share price falls over 3% as analysts expect competition to hit Royal Enfield volumes; Should you buy?
Eicher Motors posted a consolidated net profit of ₹995.97 crore for the quarter ended December 31, recording a growth of 34.43% from ₹741 crore in the year-ago period, led by price increases and higher volumes.
Eicher Motors share price declined over 3% in early trade on Wednesday after the company reported its Q3 results. Eicher Motors shares declined as much as 3.31% to ₹3,729.05 apiece on the BSE.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started