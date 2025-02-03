Eicher Motors share price rises 3%, hits 52-week high after strong January sales

Eicher Motors share price rallied over 3% to a 52-week high on Monday after the company reported strong sales for the month of January 2025. Eicher Motors shares jumped as much as 3% to ₹5,550.00 apiece on the BSE.

Eicher Motors said that the total sales of its Royal Enfield motorcycles rose 20% to 91,132 units in January 2025 from 76,187 in the same month last year. Royal Enfield’s exports jumped 79% during the month to 10,080 units from 5,631 units, year-on-year (YoY).

Royal Enfield motorcycles models with engine capacity upto 350cc recorded sales of 78,815 units, a growth of 17% YoY from 67,620 units. Sales of models with engine capacity exceeding

350cc increased 44% to 12,317 units from 8,567 units, YoY.

VECV Sales VE Commercial Vehicles Limited (VECV), a joint venture between Volvo Group and Eicher Motors, posted total sales of 8,489 units in January 2025, registering a growth of 20.1% from 7,066 units in the year-ago period.

The company sold a total of 8,322 Eicher Trucks and Buses in January 2025, a growth of 21.3% from 6,858 units sold in January last year.

Total domestic Eicher sales increased 21.1% to 7,872 units from 6,503 units, while total exports surged 26.8% to 450 units from 355 units, YoY.

Sales of Volvo Trucks & Buses declined 19.7% to 167 units from 208 units, YoY.