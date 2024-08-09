Eicher Motors share price rises 4% post Q1 Results that Beat estimates: Among Largest Nifty-50 stock gainers

Stock Market today: Eicher Motors share price rises 4% post Q1 Results as earnings beat estimates. The stock was among largest Nifty 50 gainers.
Eicher Motors had reported its Q1 performance post market hours on Thursday. Its Q1FY25 net profit increased by 20% to ₹1,101 crore from ₹918 crore in the same time the previous year. In the first quarter of the current fiscal year, the manufacturer of commercial vehicles saw a 10.2% increase in operating revenue to ₹4,393 crore.
(More to come)
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess