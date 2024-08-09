Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Eicher Motors share price rises 4% post Q1 Results that Beat estimates: Among Largest Nifty-50 stock gainers

Eicher Motors share price rises 4% post Q1 Results that Beat estimates: Among Largest Nifty-50 stock gainers

Ujjval Jauhari

  • Stock Market today: Eicher Motors share price rises 4% post Q1 Results beat estimates. The stock was among largest Nifty 50 gainers

Eicher Motors share price rises 4% as Q1 Results beat estimates.

Stock Market today: Eicher Motors share price rises 4% post Q1 Results as earnings beat estimates. The stock was among largest Nifty 50 gainers.

Eicher Motors had reported its Q1 performance post market hours on Thursday. Its Q1FY25 net profit increased by 20% to 1,101 crore from 918 crore in the same time the previous year. In the first quarter of the current fiscal year, the manufacturer of commercial vehicles saw a 10.2% increase in operating revenue to 4,393 crore.

(More to come)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ujjval Jauhari

Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
