Stock Market today: Eicher Motors share price rises 4% post Q1 Results beat estimates. The stock was among largest Nifty 50 gainers
Eicher Motors had reported its Q1 performance post market hours on Thursday. Its Q1FY25 net profit increased by 20% to ₹1,101 crore from ₹918 crore in the same time the previous year. In the first quarter of the current fiscal year, the manufacturer of commercial vehicles saw a 10.2% increase in operating revenue to ₹4,393 crore.
