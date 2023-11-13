Eicher Motors share price trades near its all-time high post Q2 results; what should investors do?
Eicher Motors stock price's trend is positive, and the stock can rally upto ₹3,700/3,850, as per technical analysts. The automaker declared a net profit after tax of ₹657 crore for the July-September quarter of the previous fiscal year.
Eicher Motors share price rose 2.8% on Monday's trading session following the company's Q2 results, which were on par with or better than the Street's estimates. Eicher Motors shares were 6.24% away from its all-time high level of ₹3,889 recorded last November.
