Eicher Motors: Up 50% from its 52-week low, is it the right time to buy the stock? Here's what experts say
Eicher Motors: The stock hit its record high of ₹4,740.30 in intra-day deals yesterday (May 14). The auto major has now advanced 50 percent from its 52-week low of ₹3,159.20, hit on July 10, 2023.
The last one year has been very impressive for the auto sector on the back of recovering demand reported by a rise in sales volumes as well as exports. The Nifty Auto has outperformed the benchmark Nifty in the last one year as well as in 2024 YTD.
