Eicher Motors shares hit fresh 52-week high, up 17% in November so far; here's why
Eicher Motors' stock has closed in the green for 8 out of the 10 sessions in November, with today's session standing out with a 6% rally. The stock has gained nearly 17% for the month.
Shares of Eicher Motors hit a new 52-week high of ₹3,860 apiece in today's trade, gaining 5.9%. The stock's bullish momentum began on the back of the release of the company's October business update on November 01.
