Auto stock hits all-time high on strong Q1 results. Should you buy?1 min read . Updated: 11 Aug 2022, 02:14 PM IST
- Shares of Eicher Motors jumped to hit record high level of ₹3,261 apiece on the BSE
Listen to this article
Shares of Eicher Motors jumped to hit record high level of ₹3,261 apiece on the BSE in Thursday's trading session after the company posted strong earnings for the first quarter ended June, 2022. The company reported over two-fold increase in consolidated net profit to ₹611 crore, driven by robust sales in the international markets from ₹237 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.