Auto stock hits all-time high on strong Q1 results. Should you buy?

“RE has recently launched Hunter 350, which is expected to bring on board new customers owing to its attractive pricing and differentiated product offering. It delivered highest ever quarterly exports in 1QFY23. We expect export business to witness significant growth over the next few years (we build in 30% volume CAGR over FY22-24E) led by channel expansion and market share gains. With new model launches in the pipeline, commodity cost moderation and chip supply stabilizing, we expect operating leverage to kick in. At VECV, demand continues to witness traction led by cyclical recovery," the note stated.