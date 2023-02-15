Eicher Motors Ltd reported an over 62% rise in consolidated net profit at ₹741 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022 (Q3 FY23), riding on strong sales, as compared to ₹456 crore in the same period last fiscal. The company said its commercial vehicle joint venture Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicle (VECV) recorded its highest ever third quarter sales at 18,162 units, a growth of 13% over the corresponding period last year. 2-wheeler arm Royal Enfield clocked total dispatches at 2,19,898 motorcycles, up 31% over last year.

