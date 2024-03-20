Eicher Motors shares surge 6% after UBS upgrades rating to 'buy', lifts target price
Eicher Motors shares surge 6% after UBS upgrades rating to 'Buy' with a target price of ₹5,000, citing potential upside of 34.5% from Tuesday's closing price of ₹3,716 per share.
Eicher Motors shares surged by 6% in today's early trading session, reaching ₹3,940 apiece, following a rating upgrade by global brokerage firm UBS. The brokerage raised its rating on the stock from 'Neutral' to 'Buy' and also revised its target price to ₹5,000 apiece, up from the previous target of ₹4,300, CNBC -TV18 reported.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started