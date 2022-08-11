Eicher Motors shares to turn ex-dividend on 12 Aug. Should you buy?

Mansi Lall - Research Associate at Prabhudas Lilladher said, "Eicher delivered a positive surprise with a consolidated EBITDA margin of 24.5% (+80bps QoQ) vs our estimates of 23.2%. RE has recently launched Hunter 350, which is expected to bring on board new customers owing to its attractive pricing (~ ₹1.5 lakhs for factory model) and differentiated product offering (light in weight, non-cruiser, urban fit). It delivered its highest ever quarterly exports of ~29k units in 1QFY23 (vs ~25k in 4QFY22). We expect the export business to witness significant growth over the next few years (we build in 30% volume CAGR over FY22-24E) led by channel expansion and market share gains. With new model launches in the pipeline, commodity cost moderation, and chip supply stabilizing, we expect operating leverage to kick in. At VECV, demand continues to witness traction led by cyclical recovery."