Auto stock trades near record high. Brokerage sees more upside

Eicher Motors has about 8% share in the global mid-sized MC market with volume of about 1 mn units annually, resulting in a long runway for growth. “In terms of margins, despite an inferior product mix, we expect margins to be shielded by operating leverage benefits and increasing share of exports, thus limiting the adverse impact on margins. Currently, the company is operating at ~60% utilisation, and with volume coming back, we expect margins to expand by 510 bps over FY22-25E," Nirmal Bang added.