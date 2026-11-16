Eicher Motors shares vroom like its Bullet, stock price jumps over 3%; what brokerages say post Q2; Buy or avoid? Target

Eicher Motors shares rose over 3% on Monday, 16 November, after the company reported a strong set of results for the September quarter, supported by robust operating performance and healthy growth in Royal Enfield and commercial vehicle volumes.

The automaker posted a 15% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit to ₹1,573 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with ₹1,369 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, according to its regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations climbed 20% YoY to a record ₹7,422 crore from ₹6,172 crore in Q2 FY26. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 16% to ₹1,760 crore from ₹1,512 crore a year earlier.

Royal Enfield reported its highest-ever quarterly sales volume of 3.77 lakh motorcycles, marking 15% growth from the year-ago period. Meanwhile, sales at VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) increased 28.2% YoY to 28,071 units.

Eicher Motors also reported a share of profit of ₹186 crore from its joint venture, VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd, compared with ₹135 crore in the corresponding period last year.

"At Royal Enfield, the robust demand across domestic and key international markets drove our highest-ever quarterly and festive wholesales across September and October. This reflects the strength of our portfolio and growing affinity for the brand, even as market conditions continue to evolve," said B Govindarajan, Managing Director of Eicher Motors and CEO of Royal Enfield.

Eicher Motors share price today opened at ₹7,768.45 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹7,943.50 per share, and an intraday low of ₹7,630 apiece.

VECV posts strong quarterly performance VECV reported a 37% YoY increase in net profit to ₹342 crore in the September quarter, compared with ₹249 crore in the year-ago period.

Its EBITDA rose 23% to ₹588 crore from ₹479 crore, while revenue from operations grew 24% to ₹7,569 crore from ₹6,106 crore.

B Srinivas, Managing Director and CEO of VECV, said the joint venture's performance reflected disciplined execution, which helped it navigate supply-chain challenges and inflationary pressures linked to the West Asian crisis.

Should you buy, sell or hold Eicher Motors shares? Brokerages remain positive on Eicher Motors' medium-term prospects, although they differ on the stock's valuation and near-term margin outlook.

Elara Securities: Buy | Target price: ₹ 9,489 Elara Securities maintained its 'Buy' rating on Eicher Motors and raised its target price to ₹9,489 from ₹9,296. Based on the closing market price of ₹7,650 on 13 November, the brokerage sees an upside potential of around 24%.

The brokerage remains positive on Royal Enfield's medium-term growth prospects, supported by sustained premiumisation, strong bookings and capacity expansion. It believes the expansion should help ease near-term supply constraints and support market-share gains.

Elara also highlighted healthy domestic demand, improving exports and new product launches as factors supporting earnings visibility. However, it flagged commodity inflation as the key near-term concern.

The brokerage raised its FY27–FY29 earnings per share (EPS) estimates by 1–3%, factoring in higher volume expectations and operating leverage. It retained its valuation multiples of 33 times December 2028 estimated price-to-earnings (P/E) for Royal Enfield and 11 times December 2028 estimated EV/EBITDA for VECV.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services: Neutral | Target price: ₹ 7,420 Motilal Oswal Financial Services reiterated its 'Neutral' rating on Eicher Motors, with a target price of ₹7,420. The brokerage expects the domestic business to deliver a healthy 16% compound annual growth rate (CAGR), while exports are projected to recover and grow at 12%.

However, it cautioned that margins could remain under pressure amid rising input costs and the company's focus on volume growth. The brokerage noted that Eicher Motors has seen around 50% under-recovery despite four price hikes during calendar year 2026 so far.

Motilal Oswal expects Eicher Motors to report a 16% earnings CAGR over FY26–FY28. It believes the stock is fairly valued at 34 times FY27 estimated earnings and 27.9 times FY28 estimated earnings.

The brokerage values Royal Enfield at 28 times FY28 estimated EPS and VECV at 12 times EV/EBITDA, and has retained its target price of ₹7,420.